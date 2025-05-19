Jordan, Netherlands Discuss Cooperation In Strategic Water Projects

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Ministry of Water and Irrigation on Monday held discussions with the Dutch Ministry for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation to explore avenues of collaboration on strategic projects that Jordan aims to implement to secure additional sustainable water sources, including the National Water Carrier Project.

During his meeting with a Dutch delegation headed by Director-General for International Cooperation at the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs Paschalis Grotenhuis, Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud reviewed the water challenges facing the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that climate change, rising demand due to population growth, and the presence of hundreds of thousands of refugees have widened the gap between water supply and demand in the Kingdom.

Abu Soud highlighted Jordan's experience in integrated water management, efforts to reduce water loss through public–private partnerships, and the adoption of comprehensive energy efficiency programmes aimed at lowering the energy costs that burden the water sector.

He also reviewed the Kingdom's efforts in expanding the use of treated wastewater and implementing long-term solutions to the water crisis.

The minister stressed that water-related pressures have increased this year due to climate change and lower rainfall, referring to intensified cooperation with the private sector, promoting smart agriculture, improving irrigation efficiency, expanding water harvesting programmes, and drilling additional wells to meet summer demand.

Abu Soud praised the ongoing Jordanian–Dutch cooperation and the continued support from the Netherlands to help Jordan address its water challenges.

He also praised the Dutch government's“growing” interest in enhancing its support for the water sector.

Grotenhuis commended Jordan's exceptional efforts in hosting refugees and providing water for all, as well as its effective humanitarian response.

She stressed that Jordan is among a few countries that have“successfully” managed their water conditions despite scarce resources.

The Dutch official expressed her government's interest in active cooperation to ensure the success of Jordan's pioneering and strategic water projects, and in providing further support to several related initiatives and programmes.