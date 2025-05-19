TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) To Debut Simultaneously On Bybit And Other Major Global Exchanges On May 21

TGT_1

TGT_2

TOKYO, SHIBUYA-KU, JAPAN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Serves as the Native Currency of First AAA Title“TOKYO BEAST” - Launch-Celebration Staking Campaign Announced

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT) will be listed simultaneously on four leading global cryptocurrency exchanges including Bybit on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.

The multi-venue listing will make TGT tradable on multiple platforms accessible worldwide, dramatically increasing liquidity and brand recognition.

In addition, TGT is slated to be issued and tradeable on Immutable zkEVM, a network renowned for its high speed and low fees, offering state-of-the-art scalability and security. Additionally, a portion of $TGT will be airdropped to the Immutable ecosystem.

Since 2023, when publicly listed corporations began entering the Web3-gaming space and listing standards tightened significantly, no Japan-associated game token has achieved a simultaneous listing of this scale on tier-one exchanges - making this milestone an unprecedented achievement.

TGT also anchors a new Web3×AAA gaming token ecosystem whose first participating title is the AAA-grade blockchain game“TOKYO BEAST.” By fusing high-stakes gameplay with legal, on-chain betting, the title delivers an entirely new level of excitement.

About the Exchanges

Bybit - One of the world's largest exchanges by trading volume, trusted by more than 60 million users across 130+ countries. TGT's Bybit listing provides immediate access to an overwhelmingly large market and elevates project credibility.

KuCoin - Home to 20 million+ users and renowned for its breadth of alt-coin offerings.

MEXC Global - Rapidly growing, available in 170+ countries, and famous for listing new tokens at record speed.

QuickSwap - A leading decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Immutable chain, enabling lightning-fast, low-cost trades.

Listing on these platforms simultaneously will vastly expand TGT's global trading opportunities, allowing more users than ever to acquire and utilize the token.

Launch-Commemorative Staking Campaign

Launch Staking Campaign (21 May – 27 May 2025)

All users who stake TGT on TOKYO BEAST BASE during the campaign will earn triple (3×) the usual drop of NFT character“BEAST” inside TOKYO BEAST.

Note: The BEAST RAWDISK NFT enables the minting of a BEAST NFT.

The BEAST NFT is the most valuable NFT within the TOKYO BEAST ecosystem.

The campaign offers token holders added benefits and an early incentive to engage with the TOKYO BEAST project, further energizing the community.

What Is TGT?

TOKYO GAMES TOKEN (TGT)-issued by Play3 Ltd.-is the shared currency of a next-generation Web3 gaming platform that links multiple AAA titles. With a capped supply of 1 billion tokens, TGT enables a unified, sustainable economy across top-tier games while diversifying risk.

In TOKYO BEAST, TGT functions as the primary in-game currency for:

・Purchasing items and receiving rewards

・Earning NFTs via staking

・Participating in governance and on-chain betting

TGT is designed to become the core token of a multi-title entertainment ecosystem, transcending the role of ordinary in-game money.

First Title:“TOKYO BEAST”

A brand-new game that adds legal betting to traditional gameplay via blockchain technology, offering players the thrill of striking it rich.

Setting - Tokyo, 2124. Sentient android“Replicants” have gone mainstream, providing their human owners with effortless income. The hottest entertainment is“XENO-karate,” a tournament where Replicants battle using copied data of the once-legendary“BEAST” model.

・Players command four BEAST androids and fight for tournament glory.

・Bettors predict weekend championship outcomes; correct predictions yield items convertible to in-game jewels or cryptocurrency.

The fusion of unpredictable strategy battles and real-time wagering delivers excitement unavailable elsewhere-both for competitors and spectators alike.

Service Name: TOKYO BEAST

Promo Trailer:

Official Site:

Official X (Twitter)

・

・

Official Discord:

Platforms: App Store, Google Play, PC Browser

Planned Launch: June 2025

Company Profile

Company Name Play3 Ltd.

Representative Kazutaka Mori



PR

TOKYO BEAST FZCO

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.