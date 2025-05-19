Rising Suicides Among Men

Representational Photo

The data from the National Crime Records Bureau has shown that in 2022, men accounted for 72 percent of all suicide deaths in India, a sobering reflection of a crisis that has long remained on the margins of public discourse. Suicide, no doubt, is a complex issue influenced by multiple factors, but the stark gender imbalance cries for attention.

At the heart of the matter lies a deeply ingrained societal expectation: that men must remain stoic, resilient, and emotionally contained. These notions often carry into adulthood, leaving many men ill-equipped to cope with psychological distress. The consequences are visible: rising cases of depression, substance abuse, and, tragically, suicide.

Mental health professionals have repeatedly highlighted this silent suffering, emphasizing the urgent need to normalise mental health conversations and create environments, at home and in the workplace, where men feel safe to express emotional difficulties without fear of ridicule or judgment.

The study has cited the growing evidence of gender-based violence against men as one of the factors for the trend. According to a study in rural Haryana, over half of married men surveyed had experienced some form of gender-based abuse, and most of them lacked access to legal remedies or psychological support. The silence around such experiences reflects not just stigma but also a structural neglect of men's emotional well-being.

The rising levels of depression have also been responsible for this trend. In India, an estimated 57 million people are affected by depression, representing 18% of the global estimate. If we take only Kashmir, 55.72% of the Kashmiri population is grappling with depression, reveals a study, with the most susceptible age group being individuals aged 15 to 25 years old. This too has resulted a disturbing rise in suicides among Kashmir's youth. In 2023, Jammu and Kashmir announced the establishment of a dedicated mental health authority. The primary objective of this authority is to oversee and regulate all mental health facilities within the region, ensuring they are properly registered and conform to established guidelines. With over 150 million Indians requiring mental health care services, yet only around 30 million seeking help, there's an urgent need for both education and awareness.

But the broader mental health framework in India remains ill-equipped to deal with depression, let alone the consequent suicide rates. We urgently need gender-neutral mental health policies, accessible therapy resources, and educational initiatives that dismantle harmful gender stereotypes. If the ongoing suicide is India, and also in Kashmir, is to be addressed meaningfully, it must recognise men's mental health as a public health priority.