Diplomats From 53 Nations Unite At U.S. Congress For High-Level Briefing On Diplomacy, Global Security And Cooperation

Diplomats and global leaders unite in US Congress

H.E. Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, MFA of the Democratic Republic of Congo speaking in US Congress

Global leaders reunite at Annual Congressional Briefing on“Diplomacy and Global Leadership: Strengthening Security and Cooperation in a Changing World."

- Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu, Chairwoman of USIDHRWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a rare and powerful display of multilateral diplomacy, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, and international protocol consultants representing 53 nations convened on Capitol Hill today for the Second Annual Congressional Briefing on“Diplomacy and Global Leadership: Strengthening Security and Cooperation in a Changing World.” The event, hosted at the Rayburn House Office Building by the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights in collaboration with the International Defenders Council, brought together an elite assembly of global leaders in a forum focused on advancing peace, diplomatic strategy, and international collaboration.This year's keynote address was delivered by Her Excellency Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who made a special visit to Washington, D.C. for the occasion. Her speech emphasized the urgent role of preventive diplomacy and addressed the current security landscape in the DRC, while highlighting the enduring diplomatic ties between her nation and the United States.“We must act before conflict erupts, not after the damage is done,” Minister Wagner declared.“Preventive diplomacy is not merely a tool of peace-it is a tool of vision. Our commitment to multilateral dialogue with partners such as the United States remains unwavering as we work toward a future rooted in shared security and sustainable progress.”The event opened with remarks from Ms. Olivia Cantu, Executive Director of the International Defenders Council, and Dr. Isabelle Vladoiu , Chairwoman of the US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights. In her welcome message, Dr. Vladoiu set the tone for the day's dialogue with a powerful call for unity in global leadership:“And let us be clear: global leadership today is not defined by dominance-it is defined by cooperation, compassion, and courage. Let us begin this dialogue with open minds and steadfast hearts. Let us speak not only for our nations but for the voiceless, the vulnerable, and the unborn possibilities that lie ahead.”A Distinguished Diplomatic Program followed and remarks featured:H.E. Jovan Mirkovic, Ambassador of Montenegro to the United States; H.E. Jose Luis Guterres, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to the United States; H.E. Dr. Godfrey Xuereb, Ambassador of Malta to the United States; H.E. Pablo Zambrano, Ambassador of Ecuador to the United States; H.E. Alfredo Fabião Nuvunga, Ambassador of Mozambique to the United States; H.E. Jacinth Lorna Henry-Martin, Ambassador of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United States; H.E. Claudia Escobar Mejía, Ambassador of Guatemala to the Organization of American States (OAS); H.E. Ana Irene Delgado, Ambassador of Panama to the OAS; Ms. Elvana Shala, Goodwill Ambassador of Kosovo to the International Human Rights Commission; Ms. Fionnuala Quinlan, Deputy Ambassador of Ireland to the United States; Ms. Khaeriah Zaehera binti Abd Kayyum, Counsellor, Embassy of Malaysia to the United States.In total, dignitaries and diplomatic officials from the following 53 countries were present: Austria, Bahamas, Bahrain, Belgium, Belize, Brunei Darussalam, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Guatemala, Guinea, Hungary, Ireland, Jamaica, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Laos, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Malta, Mauritius, Mexico, Montenegro, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Panama, Poland, Saint Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Togo, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, United States, and Zambia.The briefing served as a strategic platform to spotlight the achievements of diplomatic leadership, examine emerging global threats, and advance actionable strategies for cooperation in an increasingly volatile world. The unique composition of participants and the global relevance of the discussions reinforced the event's stature as a landmark gathering in modern diplomacy.About USIDHR:The US Institute of Diplomacy and Human Rights (USIDHR) is a Washington, D.C.–based non-governmental organization at the forefront of international education and diplomatic capacity-building. Specializing in protocol training , global governance, and cooperative diplomacy, USIDHR provides high-level certification programs that strengthen the skills of diplomats, government officials, and professionals working in multilateral environments.To date, USIDHR has certified over 20,000 individuals across 136 countries, equipping them with practical knowledge in diplomacy, international protocol, and human rights policy implementation. Recognized for its continuing professional development (CPD) standards and partnerships with institutions worldwide, USIDHR plays a vital role in shaping informed global leadership and advancing peaceful international cooperation. Learn more at .

