Role Of Legislative Committees Key In Effective Implementation Of Govt Schemes: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the legislative committees play a valuable role in the functioning of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council as well as in the effective implementation of various schemes of the government.

He further stated that the legislative committees are an important part of parliamentary democracy. These committees have special powers while working. Legislative committees are a great system to understand the administration and conduct a detailed study of its functioning.

The Legislative Committees formed for the year 2024-25 were formally launched on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. On this occasion, Chairman of the Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Rahul Narvekar, Deputy Chairman of the Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe, Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Anna Bansode, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State Ashish Jaiswal, heads of various committees, among others, were present.

CM Fadnavis said that the work of the legislature is not only done in the House but also through committees. Due to time constraints in the House, an issue cannot often be discussed in depth. In such cases, the committees study the issue in depth and give justice to the relevant subject. When the CAG report is presented before the Legislature, the Audit and observations are recorded in it. At that time, information is sought from the secretaries of the concerned departments to check the facts, and then the final report is presented in the House, he added. Underlining the importance of the Request for Proposals Committee, he said that earlier it was believed that the committee had no work.

“However, I myself made the first request for the provision of government accommodation for the police in Nagpur, ownership rights to slum dwellers and increasing the limit of 'non-creamy layer.' Based on the report of this application, the government issued the first Government Resolution (GR), and slum dwellers got ownership rights. The participation of members in the committees enriches the government and the legislature,” he noted.

The Legislative Council chairman Ram Shinde said,“The work of the Legislative Committees should be carried out smoothly and properly. The role and contribution of the committees are as important in governance and administration as the work during the session. Legislative Committees study specific issues in detail and make suggestions and recommendations. These recommendations are presented in the session, and decisions are taken based on them. Therefore, the committees are used effectively in the administration and government decision-making process.” He added that 29 committees have been announced this year.

The state Assembly Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, said,“ The Legislative Committee provides an opportunity for the people's representatives to do the work of the legislature. They get the opportunity to clearly state their position and give justice to an issue. The committee also has the power to question the government in this regard.”

The Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said that the committee members should use the powers of the committees in a proper manner, study how they can be used more for the public interest and observe local etiquette during the proceedings of the committee. Each member should understand their responsibility and participate in the proceedings.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde observed that the legislative committees are a reflection of the spirit of democracy.

“Committees play a very important role in an important issue. The Constitution has given special powers to the committees. It is essential to pay attention to how digital meetings can be organised with the help of technology, how the recommendations of the committees can be conveyed to the public and how more transparency can be brought to the work of the committees. Based on objective information, these committees will advise the government from time to time. In a parliamentary democracy, it is necessary for the ruling and opposition parties to come together through committees and work for the people,” he said.