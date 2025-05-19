ETH On The Rise: Bybit X Block Scholes Report Reveals Optimistic Market Signals

ETH's Winning Streak: The spell of good news moved markets in the last few days, adding some $900M in ETH open interest in the rally which peaked between May 11 and 12. Crypto's second favorite poster child overtook BTC for the second week in a row, and derivatives indicators suggest further upside as investors put more calls than puts on the table, readying ETH for another surge.

BTC Volatility: BTC's return to $100K since early February coincided with the broader bullish ambience, with its short-term volatility dropped to a low 38%. A 5% skew towards OTM calls suggests continued risk-on sentiment, despite put options dominating with over $200M in volume compared to $140M for calls.

