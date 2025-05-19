403
Emirates NBD Partners with Majid Al Futtaim to Introduce the New SHARE Credit Card with Exclusive Rewards and Savings
Dubai, UAE, 19 May 2025: Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has partnered with Majid Al Futtaim, a leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia as well as Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to launch the new Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card.
The new credit card is an addition to Majid Al Futtaim’s popular SHARE Rewards programme where customers can enjoy up to 8% back to spend at SHARE affiliated retailers while also earning points with each purchase from stocking up on groceries to buying big-ticket electronic items, topping up on fuel, paying school fees, booking holidays and much more.
Linked to more than 5,000 stores, including iconic shopping destinations such as Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Malls and Carrefour supermarkets, this credit card also allows shoppers to amass points from purchases made outside the Majid Al Futtaim ecosystem – making this a fast and simple way to earn more value back on everything they spend on.
Customers can spend SHARE Points using SHAREPay with a simple tap or converting their SHARE Points into a Digital Mall or Carrefour Gift Card and directly on the SHARE app. In addition, Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Card holders can also enjoy a wide range of exclusive lifestyle benefits, including entry to an international network of airport lounges, concierge services, complimentary valet parking and access to world-class golf courses.
The Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card, the ultimate companion for shoppers in the UAE comes in three variants – Platinum, Signature and Infinite – that have been carefully tailored to cater to individual spending needs and shopping preferences.
Marwan Hadi, Group Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates NBD, said: “We are proud to introduce the Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card as part of our strategic partnership with Majid Al Futtaim and the much-loved SHARE rewards programme.This launch elevates the landscape of customer rewards and lifestyle benefits in the UAE, providing cardholders with an innovative way to enrich their retail experiences through a seamless and rewarding banking product.”
Darren Taylor, Senior Vice President, SHARE Rewards & Customer Solutions, said: “Majid Al Futtaim started this Emirates NBD partnership with a bold ambition to create a product so rich in customer value, it would be simply irresistible. Today, that vision is a reality.”
He added: “With over 4.6 million members, SHARE is becoming more than a rewards programme and quickly transforming into the ultimate shopping companion. With the launch of the Emirates NBD SHARE Visa Credit Card, we are enriching and rewarding customers at every turn as they make the most of everything Majid Al Futtaim has to offer.”
To find out more, or to apply for your new Emirates NBD Visa SHARE Credit Card, please click here.
