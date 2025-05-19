Target Circle 360 Members Can Now Get Same-Day Delivery From 100-Plus Retailers With No Markups

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Unlike many other membership programs that limit access to a single retailer, Target Circle 360 provides members with unlimited same-day delivery from Target and Shipt's curated marketplace of over 100 retailers, includingand more, as well as beloved regional grocers likeand local favorites across the country. This update transforms Target Circle 360 into a digital shopping center, helping busy Target Circle 360 members get everything they need - from Target must-haves to favorites from other local stores - delivered right to their door the same day, now with no price markups across Shipt's network.

"From the start, Target Circle 360 has been about building strong relationships with our guests and growing with them to deliver more value and ease. We've never charged markups on same-day delivery from Target, and now Target Circle 360 members can exclusively enjoy this no-markup benefit from more than 100 retailers and grocers across Shipt's network, too," said Cara Sylvester , executive vice president and chief guest experience officer, Target. "We've built a true digital shopping center experience - making your Saturday errand run easier, faster and more affordable."

With Target Circle 360, members can save seven hours a month** and over $300 a year*** on average, so they can get back to what matters most.



Whether they are on vacation and forgot beach must-haves or want to deliver a gift to a loved one the same day, Target Circle 360 members can take advantage of Target same-day delivery and Shipt's nationwide network of over 100 specialty retailers and grocers - all with one membership and without price markups. New Target Circle 360 members who want to access the latest benefit of no markups on same-day delivery from Shipt's network of retailers will receive a special $20 off their first order of $75 or more****.

In addition to this new no-markup benefit, Target Circle 360 members also enjoy everyday, exclusive benefits like:



Early and exclusive access to deals and experiences including Target Circle Week, plus limited-time offerings and partnerships.

Recently introduced Target Circle 360 freebies - every month members can choose from free products, dollars toward their next purchase and more, redeemable in-store or online.

Free 2-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items.

Extended windows on returns.

Unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35. All the benefits of Target Circle, like access to automatic deals and personalized bonuses.

"The Shipt marketplace, our digital shopping center, gives members access to same-day delivery from more than 100 beloved national and regional retailers," said Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon. "In a time when consumers are looking to save both time and money, Target and Shipt are shaping a one-of-a-kind, dynamic retail ecosystem that lifts up our retail partners while helping members save."

Target Circle 360's signature same-day delivery service is powered by Shipt. Personal shoppers with Shipt are committed to getting members the items they need when they need them - all with a high-quality, careful touch - from perfectly ripened bananas to flowers in a friend's favorite hue. With a quick text, the shopper will even grab last-minute items the member almost forgot.

About Target Circle and Target Circle 360

In April 2024, Target reimagined its popular, free-to-join Target Circle program to help consumers save even more time and money. In addition, the retailer introduced the Target Circle 360 paid membership program, featuring same-day delivery and a variety of additional benefits. Since the relaunch, Target has welcomed 13 million new members to Target Circle, helping them save millions of dollars.

*This will exclude select alcohol retailers and in-store promotions, and price discrepancies may exist based on data delays, limitations and/or errors.

**Calculations based on the time a shopper with Shipt claims an order to the time of delivery.

***Potential $300 savings based on two Same-day Delivery orders per month ($9.99 delivery fee each) plus annual Shipt membership ($99 per year). Actual savings will vary and depend on shopping behavior

****Offer only available for new Circle 360 members. Offer expires 14 days after membership is activated and is not applicable to Target orders. Save up to $20 on orders of $75 or more. Offer will be automatically applied to eligible orders at checkout. Limit one per member. Offer not valid with alcohol purchases. Promotion is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and on Target with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center .

