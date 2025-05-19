Perspective: Why Communications Leaders Must Look Beyond Legal Risk Of DEI

MENAFN - PRovoke) A few weeks ago, we convened an exclusive session for healthcare communications leaders featuring Professor Kenji Yoshino of NYU School of Law. A constitutional scholar and internationally recognized voice on anti-discrimination law, Professor Yoshino walked us through the rapidly shifting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) legal landscape in the wake of recent challenges.As a communications agency that exclusively supports healthcare companies, our takeaway was clear: while legal exposure is real and evolving, reputational risk has become just as critical. Communications leaders, especially in healthcare, must broaden their rubric for decision-making and messaging around DEI. This moment calls for leadership that is informed, intentional, and aligned with the values and expectations of our audiences, including patients, providers, employees, and investors.Here are three things every communications leader should be thinking about now:

1. Don't just assess legal risk-assess reputational risk



Too many companies are making decisions about DEI based solely on perceived legal exposure. But pulling back on public commitments without fully weighing stakeholder expectations can be just as risky.



We've seen this play out publicly. When high-profile companies reversed DEI commitments, the backlash was swift. Think: consumer boycotts, loss of trust from key audiences, and shareholder scrutiny. The implications of these reactions aren't just reputational, they are having a material impact on brand equity and market performance.



In our own research at Syneos Health, 42% of consumers said they'd trust a healthcare company less if it walked back on DEI and health equity efforts. Among healthcare providers, 56% said a public pullback would negatively impact their perception of the company. DEI is no longer a niche initiative-it's a trust signal across multiple stakeholder groups.



This is why communications leaders must be at the table when evaluating changes to DEI programming. It's not just about what's legally compliant-it's about what's sustainable, business-critical, defensible, and true to your brand's identity.





2. Know what your stakeholders expect-and keep listening



When making decisions, communicators should ground their strategies in real-time audience insights-not just legal documents or internal messaging, but data that reflects what stakeholders actually value and expect.



Syneos Health recently surveyed more than 700 consumers and nearly 100 healthcare professionals across multiple specializations. The findings are striking:



44% of consumers expect pharma to invest in DEI at the same level as other industries.

27% expect more.

85% of healthcare professionals say a company's DEI commitment matters when they consider engagement. 98% are concerned about clinical trial access for underrepresented populations.

In short: healthcare audiences expect biopharma companies to be stewards of public health. And they're paying attention.



Companies that respond to these expectations proactively are better positioned to protect their reputation and build long-term trust. At a time when skepticism is high and attention is sharp, a data-informed communications strategy is no longer optional.



3. Words matter more than ever-DEI programming must be backed by clear, compliant and credible communication



One of the most compelling perspectives Professor Yoshino shared was the importance of evaluating both the risk level of specific DEI activities and how those activities are communicated.



Some programs, like language translation for patient materials, pose minimal legal risk. Others require more scrutiny. But once decisions are made regarding what programs to adapt or continue, they need to be framed appropriately and grounded in clear business need.



This is where communication plays a pivotal role. Overuse of jargon and vague statements create confusion and open the door to legal or reputational consequences.



Our guidance to clients: work together with legal, compliance, and leadership teams to identify the initiatives that are essential to your long-term success. Then build a communications strategy that is compliant, confident, and credible.





The bottom line



This is a complicated time for companies trying to stay true to their values while managing extreme pressure. But it's also a chance for communicators to show real leadership.



Much of the work under the umbrella of 'diversity, equity and inclusion' is connected to business goals, especially in healthcare, where trust, access, and health outcomes profoundly impact the people we serve.



Instead of pulling back out of fear, companies should take a thoughtful look at what's working, what's necessary, and how to communicate clearly and confidently about the work they're doing.



At Syneos Health Communications, we are helping clients do just that-develop practical strategies that protect both their reputation and their mission. And we're committed to continuing this conversation as the landscape evolves.



Lucy Abreu, is an executive VP at Syneos Health Communications, helps biotech and pharma leaders navigate organizational change, stakeholder complexity, and high-stakes communications-building trust and embedding inclusion into business strategy.





Note: This article reflects the views of the author and is published as part of PRovoke Media's opinion section. It does not necessarily represent the views of PRovoke Media or its editorial team. We welcome a range of perspectives and invite readers to submit thoughtful responses or counterpoints for consideration to [email protected] .

