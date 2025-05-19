Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
France Urges Israel To Allow 'Massive And Unhampered' Aid To Gaza

2025-05-19 04:02:09
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the Israeli entity to permit the "immediate, massive and unhampered" delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
"After three months of diplomatic efforts, the Israeli government finally announces the reopening of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Barrot posted on X. "It must be immediate, massive and unhampered."
He further emphasized that the aid must help end the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and definitively stop the ongoing famine.
Since March 2, the Israeli occupation has kept all crossings into the Gaza Strip closed, effectively halting the entry of humanitarian assistance. The prolonged closure has worsened the humanitarian emergency, despite thousands of aid trucks reportedly waiting at the borders.

