403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
France Urges Israel To Allow 'Massive And Unhampered' Aid To Gaza
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has called on the Israeli entity to permit the "immediate, massive and unhampered" delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.
"After three months of diplomatic efforts, the Israeli government finally announces the reopening of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Barrot posted on X. "It must be immediate, massive and unhampered."
He further emphasized that the aid must help end the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and definitively stop the ongoing famine.
Since March 2, the Israeli occupation has kept all crossings into the Gaza Strip closed, effectively halting the entry of humanitarian assistance. The prolonged closure has worsened the humanitarian emergency, despite thousands of aid trucks reportedly waiting at the borders.
"After three months of diplomatic efforts, the Israeli government finally announces the reopening of humanitarian aid to Gaza," Barrot posted on X. "It must be immediate, massive and unhampered."
He further emphasized that the aid must help end the catastrophic humanitarian crisis and definitively stop the ongoing famine.
Since March 2, the Israeli occupation has kept all crossings into the Gaza Strip closed, effectively halting the entry of humanitarian assistance. The prolonged closure has worsened the humanitarian emergency, despite thousands of aid trucks reportedly waiting at the borders.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment