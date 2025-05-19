Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Durov claims France pressured Telegram to silence Romanian conservatives

2025-05-19 02:38:29
(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, alleged that the French government tried to pressure the platform into blocking conservative voices in Romania ahead of the presidential election runoff. While he didn't explicitly name France, Durov used a baguette emoji, hinting at the country, and firmly rejected the request, stating that Telegram would not censor Romanian political channels. He argued that defending democracy shouldn't involve undermining it, emphasizing the importance of free speech and fair elections.

The French Foreign Ministry swiftly dismissed Durov's claims, calling them "fake" and accusing him of distracting from genuine threats to Romania’s democratic process. Romanian officials have yet to comment.

The election runoff pits George Simion, a staunch EU critic, against Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, a pro-EU candidate. Simion, who won the first round by securing 40% of the vote, has previously accused France of trying to interfere in Romania's elections by applying pressure through its ambassador and foreign institutions.

Durov, who faced legal charges in France last year over alleged moderation failures on Telegram, also pointed out the influence France has had in supporting Ukraine, in contrast to the US's shift towards backing peace talks.

