MSI Showcases AI-Driven, High-Performance Innovations At COMPUTEX 2025

AI Servers × Cloud Infrastructure

Full-Rack Integration

MSI presents turnkey rack-level infrastructure, including 19" EIA, 21" OCP ORv3, and NVIDIA MGX AI racks.



The EIA rack targets dense compute environments such as private clouds and virtualization.

The OCP ORv3 rack features an open 21" chassis with 48V power delivery and OpenBMC support for hyperscale data centers. The AI rack, aligned with NVIDIA's reference architecture, supports MGX modular systems and NVIDIA SpectrumTM-X networking, enabling multi-node GPU scaling for AI training and inference. All racks are deployment-ready and thermally optimized.

Core and Open Compute Servers

MSI expands its DC-MHS modular server lineup with AMD-based CD270-S4051-X4/X2, CD281-S4051-X2 (compliance with the ORv3 standard) and Intel-based CD270-S3061-X4/X2, CD270-S3071-X2. All systems feature 2U4N or 2U2N form factors, PCIe Gen5, DDR5, and support up to 12 NVMe drives and 16 DIMM slots per node-designed for modular, high-density, and I/O-optimized cloud workloads.

AI Platforms & DGX Station

MSI introduces MGX GPU servers for AI workloads:



CG480-S5063 (Intel) and CG480-S6053 (AMD) support 8 FHFL dual-width PCIe 5.0 GPUs, 32 DDR5 DIMMs, and up to 20 E1.S NVMe bays (Intel).

The CG290-S3063 (2U) supports 4 FHFL dual-width GPU and 16 DDR5 DIMMs slots in a compact design, ideal for edge inferencing and lightweight AI training. The CT60-S8060 DGX Station, based on NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Desktop Superchip, delivers up to 20 PFLOPS of AI performance, 784GB of unified memory, and up to 800Gb/s networking-tailored for on-prem training, distributed inference, and collaborative R&D.

Enterprise Platforms

MSI delivers complete solutions across DC-MHS and standard architectures:



DC-MHS platforms include CX270, CX171, CX271 series servers and HPMs such as D3066, D4056.

General-purpose systems include the S2206 (dual-socket AMD EPYC) and CS280-S3065 (Intel Xeon 6, 2U 24-bay storage). Standard motherboards span ATX and uATX form factors, supporting Intel Xeon 6 and AMD EPYC 9005/8004/4005 processors-designed for scalable cloud, virtualization, and storage deployments.

Industrial PCs × Rugged Tablets

MSI debuts the EdgeXpert MS-C931, a desktop AI supercomputer built on the NVIDIA DGXTM Spark platform.

Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, it delivers 1000 AI TOPS FP4, 128GB unified memory, and ConnectX-7 networking-ideal for developers in education, finance, and healthcare sectors.

Also introduced are three software tools:



MSI SysLink: Remote device management

MSI ScreenLink: EDID Lock for digital signage MSI AI SmartLink: Seamless integration with large language models

These tools complement MSI's full line of Box PCs and embedded boards, designed for next-generation AI and industrial automation.

MSI debuts two new rugged tablet models-the NB41 and NE21-designed to meet the demanding requirements of field workers and industrial environments.



NB41 features an 8-inch display and is equipped with an Intel Alder Lake-N processor. It is MIL-STD 810G validated, drop-tested to 1.5 meters, and rated IP65 for dust and water resistance. It supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and offers a 7-hour battery life with hot-swappable capability, ensuring continuous operation in mission-critical scenarios. NE21 is an 11.6-inch model powered by a 13th Gen Intel Raptor Lake Core i processor. It features an 800-nit sunlight-readable LCD, IP65 water/dust protection, MIL-STD 810G test criteria, and 4G LTE support. With a 7.5-hour battery, it is ideal for field deployments requiring extended mobile connectivity.

Both tablets support a range of accessories, including shoulder straps, hand grips, styluses, and tablet stands-providing ergonomic flexibility and operational durability for warehouse, logistics, manufacturing, and utility applications.

EV Charging × Smart Energy

MSI

EZgo Portable EV Charger

MSI EZgo supports up to 11kW output and features a lightweight and portable design, and IP66 waterproof/dustproof housing, which is ideal for convenient charging during travel and at home. Replaceable adapters support international standards (US/EU/TW/JP/KR/AU/Industrial), and it is UL2263 and UL817 certified. Built-in 1.8" display and Bluetooth app enhance user control. It withstands up to 2-ton enclosure weight and 20-ton cable crush force, and includes warranty and insurance support.

MSI Hyper 80 Dual

Designed for commercial locations with 1–2 hour parking durations, such as shopping malls, restaurants, and cinemas, the ultra-slim 80kW dual-gun DC fast charger measures just 30cm thick. With ISO 15118 and DIN 70121 support, Plug & Charge, and dynamic power distribution, it is optimized for urban and commercial charging environments. Its overhead cable management system reduces wear and extends service life.

MSI EV/Eco Series & eConnect System (EMS)

These residential/commercial units feature solar-ready integration, 13kW (single-phase) or 22kW (three-phase) output, and AI license plate recognition. The eConnect system (EMS) offers real-time visibility, remote control, dynamic load balancing, and multi-user billing via a user-friendly interface-recipient of the iF Design Award.

Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) × Smart Manufacturing

MSI will highlight its latest AI-powered Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) built for smart manufacturing and warehouse automation. Built on NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano system-on-modules, NVIDIA Isaac robotics platform, and NVIDIA Omniverse, MSI AMRs enable real-time navigation, intelligent fleet coordination, and digital twin simulation.

MSI will showcase two flagship AMR models, each tailored for different smart factory needs:



AMR-AI-Cobot Pro: Robotic arm with AI vision for precise material handling and assembly AMR-AI-Base Robot: Intelligent delivery and sorting solution for automated warehouse operations

Both models integrate advanced features such as LiDAR-based SLAM, AI-driven motion planning, and energy-efficient battery management-helping factories improve efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations.

MSI unveils its latest AMRs powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano, Isaac robotics platform, and NVIDIA Omniverse.

Smart Transportation – Fleet Management Solutions

MSI is expanding into smart transportation with a diverse range of fleet management products. The product line includes fleet management tablets, telematic boxes with license plate and object recognition function, and smart rearview mirrors. Powered by edge computing and AI-driven image analysis, MSI helps logistics and commercial fleets enhance operational efficiency and safety on the road.

Smart Office – AI Video Conference System

MSI's new Smart Office solution features an all-in-one AI-powered video conference bar with 4K video, auto-tracking, voice enhancement, ANC, and AGC for clear communication. Paired with a 360-degree conference camera and control panel, it enables seamless collaboration across meeting room setups and remote teams.

Exhibition Info

Location: Booth J0506, Hall 1, Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center

Dates: May 20–23, 2025

