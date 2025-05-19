NVIDIA Announces DGX Cloud Lepton To Connect Developers To NVIDIA’S Global Compute Ecosystem



CoreWeave, Crusoe, Firmus, Foxconn, GMI Cloud, Lambda, Nebius Nscale, SoftBank Corp. and Yotta Data Services to Bring Tens of Thousands of GPUs to DGX Cloud Lepton Marketplace NVIDIA Exemplar Clouds Raise the Performance Bar for NVIDIA Cloud Partners

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton TM - an AI platform with a compute marketplace that connects the world's developers building agentic and physical AI applications with tens of thousands of GPUs, available from a global network of cloud providers.

To meet the demand for AI, NVIDIA Cloud Partners (NCPs ) including CoreWeave, Crusoe, Firmus, Foxconn, GMI Cloud, Lambda, Nebius, Nscale, Softbank Corp. and Yotta Data Services will offer NVIDIA Blackwell and other NVIDIA architecture GPUs on the DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace.

Developers can tap into GPU compute capacity in specific regions for both on-demand and long-term computing, supporting strategic and sovereign AI operational requirements. Leading cloud service providers and GPU marketplaces are expected to also participate in the DGX Cloud Lepton marketplace.

“NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton connects our network of global GPU cloud providers with AI developers,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.“Together with our NCPs, we're building a planetary-scale AI factory.”

DGX Cloud Lepton helps address the critical challenge of securing reliable, high-performance GPU resources by unifying access to cloud AI services and GPU capacity across the NVIDIA compute ecosystem. The platform integrates with the NVIDIA software stack, including NVIDIA NIM TM and NeMo TM microservices, NVIDIA Blueprints and NVIDIA Cloud Functions , to accelerate and simplify the development and deployment of AI applications.

For cloud providers, DGX Cloud Lepton provides management software that delivers real-time GPU health diagnostics and automates root-cause analysis, eliminating manual operations and reducing downtime.

Key benefits of the platform include:



Improved productivity and flexibility : Offers a unified experience across development, training and inference, helping boost productivity. Developers can purchase GPU capacity directly from participating cloud providers through the marketplace or bring their own compute clusters, giving them greater flexibility and control.

Frictionless deployment : Enables deployment of AI applications across multi-cloud and hybrid environments with minimal operational burden, using integrated services for inference, testing and training workloads.

Agility and sovereignty : Gives developers quick access to GPU resources in specific regions, enabling compliance with data sovereignty regulations and meeting low-latency requirements for sensitive workloads. Predictable performance : Provides participating cloud providers enterprise-grade performance, reliability and security, ensuring a consistent user experience.

A New Bar for AI Cloud Performance

NVIDIA today also announced NVIDIA Exemplar Clouds to help NCPs enhance security, usability, performance and resiliency, using NVIDIA's expertise, reference hardware and software and operational tools.

NVIDIA Exemplar Clouds tap into NVIDIA DGXTM Cloud Benchmarking , a comprehensive suite of tools and recipes for optimizing workload performance on AI platforms and quantifying the relationship between cost and performance.

Yotta Data Services is the first NCP in the Asia-Pacific region to join the NVIDIA Exemplar Cloud initiative.

Availability

Developers can sign up for early access to NVIDIA DGX Cloud Lepton.

Watch the COMPUTEX keynote from Huang and learn more at NVIDIA GTC Taipei.

