Libya National Unity Government Head Pledges To Continue Clampdown On Militias
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 18 (KUNA) -- The head of the Libyan National Unity Government, Abdulhamid Aldbeibah, affirmed on Sunday that he would order continuation of the liquidating campaign against the militias.
Aldbeibah, in a televised statement, said his forces dealt a crushing blow to militiamen in the most densely populated district in Tripoli in street fighting that broke out last Monday.
"We had carried out a rapid operation without shedding blood and we managed to wipe out a militia that had wreaked havoc in he country with thefts, torture and extortion," he said.
He added that following the operation, several decisions were taken namely replacing the chief of the interior security apparatus and the head of the prisons department Osama Njaim. Alluding to report by the International Criminal Court about "atrocities" committed by the latter, Aldbeibah said, "we could not tolerate his presence in the authority for another day."
Aldbeibah indicated that there had been during the disturbances some clashes between his forces and the opposition "deterrent" forces in the city. "There was hurried execution of the government decisions and the matter ended with catastrophic flare-up of clashes amid the civilians and this was upsetting," he said.
He re-affirmed the government vow to liquidate the militias and establish a state of the law and institutions, urging the militiamen to join the State institutions.
The recent street fighting had inflict casualties and losses, however there has been no official details about the losses. (end)
