Swiss Mountain Municipality Partly Evacuated Due To Landslide Threat
A landslide in the“Petit Nesthorn” region, which also swept away part of the Birch glacier, triggered a torrential flow a few days ago in the Lötschental valley in canton Valais. It stopped about 500 metres upstream of the Lonza river, outside the village of Blatten.
Due to continuing instability, there is a real risk of a landslide, said authorities in Blatten on Saturday night. To protect the population, part of the municipality to the south of the Lonza was evacuated.More More The deadliest landslides in Swiss history
