Türkiye Reports Progress in Russia, Ukraine Talks
(MENAFN) The Turkish top diplomat emphasized the significance of the Istanbul negotiations as representatives from Russia and Ukraine convened in the city to push forward reconciliation initiatives between the warring nations.
“Today was an important day for world peace,” Hakan Fidan stated on X, referring to the Istanbul discussions.
The high-level diplomatic engagements, hosted with Türkiye’s support, culminated in a consensus to trade 1,000 detainees from each faction as a gesture to foster trust, Fidan remarked.
He further explained that both sides consented to outline in writing the prerequisites that could lead to a potential ceasefire.
“Parties also have agreed in principle to come together again,” Fidan emphasized.
“As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” the foreign affairs chief reiterated.
