Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Reports Progress in Russia, Ukraine Talks

Türkiye Reports Progress in Russia, Ukraine Talks


2025-05-18 01:48:44
(MENAFN) The Turkish top diplomat emphasized the significance of the Istanbul negotiations as representatives from Russia and Ukraine convened in the city to push forward reconciliation initiatives between the warring nations.

“Today was an important day for world peace,” Hakan Fidan stated on X, referring to the Istanbul discussions.

The high-level diplomatic engagements, hosted with Türkiye’s support, culminated in a consensus to trade 1,000 detainees from each faction as a gesture to foster trust, Fidan remarked.

He further explained that both sides consented to outline in writing the prerequisites that could lead to a potential ceasefire.

“Parties also have agreed in principle to come together again,” Fidan emphasized.

“As Türkiye, we will continue to make every effort to enable a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine,” the foreign affairs chief reiterated.

MENAFN18052025000045017167ID1109563529

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search