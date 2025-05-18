Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Uzbekistan Endorses National Plan to Combat Childhood Cancer


2025-05-18 09:44:25
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan has formally endorsed a nationwide plan to combat childhood cancer, according to local news outlets citing the nation's health ministry on Sunday.

Reports indicate that Uzbekistan has adopted a national strategy spanning from 2025 to 2030 aimed at fighting cancer in children, an initiative supported by the World Health Organization and other international collaborators.

The health ministry conveyed that this new undertaking signifies a pivotal advancement in the battle against childhood cancer. It is set to bolster the pediatric healthcare system by fostering a comprehensive, team-based approach to both identifying and treating the disease.

The ministry's statement emphasized that, "the strategy opens the way to the modernization of healthcare, strengthens human and infrastructural potential and forms a unified approach to providing high-quality medical care to children at all levels."

