403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Uzbekistan Endorses National Plan to Combat Childhood Cancer
(MENAFN) Uzbekistan has formally endorsed a nationwide plan to combat childhood cancer, according to local news outlets citing the nation's health ministry on Sunday.
Reports indicate that Uzbekistan has adopted a national strategy spanning from 2025 to 2030 aimed at fighting cancer in children, an initiative supported by the World Health Organization and other international collaborators.
The health ministry conveyed that this new undertaking signifies a pivotal advancement in the battle against childhood cancer. It is set to bolster the pediatric healthcare system by fostering a comprehensive, team-based approach to both identifying and treating the disease.
The ministry's statement emphasized that, "the strategy opens the way to the modernization of healthcare, strengthens human and infrastructural potential and forms a unified approach to providing high-quality medical care to children at all levels."
Reports indicate that Uzbekistan has adopted a national strategy spanning from 2025 to 2030 aimed at fighting cancer in children, an initiative supported by the World Health Organization and other international collaborators.
The health ministry conveyed that this new undertaking signifies a pivotal advancement in the battle against childhood cancer. It is set to bolster the pediatric healthcare system by fostering a comprehensive, team-based approach to both identifying and treating the disease.
The ministry's statement emphasized that, "the strategy opens the way to the modernization of healthcare, strengthens human and infrastructural potential and forms a unified approach to providing high-quality medical care to children at all levels."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment