Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky Attends Papal Inauguration, Holds Talks with Pope

Zelensky Attends Papal Inauguration, Holds Talks with Pope


2025-05-18 09:40:34
(MENAFN) The Vatican has announced that Pope Leo XIV will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following the Pope's inaugural Mass. During the service, the newly installed pontiff voiced his anxieties regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, expressing in his prayer that "the martyred Ukraine is waiting for negotiations for a just and lasting peace to finally happen."

Addressing a large crowd in St. Peter's Square, the Pope cautioned against the exclusion of the impoverished and authoritarian rule. Among the attendees were President Zelensky, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Pope was seen greeting Zelensky and other international leaders.

In his Mass, he condemned "hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalises the poorest." He also pledged to lead "without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat."

Thousands of religious followers witnessed the Pope receiving his official symbols, blessing the congregation, and issuing a powerful appeal for solidarity.

MENAFN18052025000045017169ID1109563279

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search