403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky Attends Papal Inauguration, Holds Talks with Pope
(MENAFN) The Vatican has announced that Pope Leo XIV will hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, following the Pope's inaugural Mass. During the service, the newly installed pontiff voiced his anxieties regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, expressing in his prayer that "the martyred Ukraine is waiting for negotiations for a just and lasting peace to finally happen."
Addressing a large crowd in St. Peter's Square, the Pope cautioned against the exclusion of the impoverished and authoritarian rule. Among the attendees were President Zelensky, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Pope was seen greeting Zelensky and other international leaders.
In his Mass, he condemned "hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalises the poorest." He also pledged to lead "without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat."
Thousands of religious followers witnessed the Pope receiving his official symbols, blessing the congregation, and issuing a powerful appeal for solidarity.
Addressing a large crowd in St. Peter's Square, the Pope cautioned against the exclusion of the impoverished and authoritarian rule. Among the attendees were President Zelensky, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Pope was seen greeting Zelensky and other international leaders.
In his Mass, he condemned "hatred, violence, prejudice, the fear of difference, and an economic paradigm that exploits the Earth's resources and marginalises the poorest." He also pledged to lead "without ever yielding to the temptation to be an autocrat."
Thousands of religious followers witnessed the Pope receiving his official symbols, blessing the congregation, and issuing a powerful appeal for solidarity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment