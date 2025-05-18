403
Deadly Avalanche Strikes Swiss Alps, Leaving Two Dead
(MENAFN) Tragedy struck the Eiger mountain on Saturday as a "severe" avalanche claimed the lives of at least two individuals, according to local law enforcement. The midday avalanche engulfed seven people engaged in a ski tour, triggering an extensive rescue effort by police.
One man was found deceased at the site of the avalanche. Another individual received initial treatment at the scene but succumbed to their injuries later in a medical facility. Authorities had initially indicated that all those buried by the snowslide had been successfully rescued.
The Eiger, a prominent 3,967-meter peak situated in the Bernese Alps near popular tourist destinations such as Grindelwald, Lauterbrunnen, and Wengen, is a well-known landmark.
Police reported that at least eight people were present on the mountain when the avalanche occurred; however, one individual was unharmed. The remaining five individuals were airlifted to hospitals for medical care.
An investigation into the incident is currently underway. The Eiger's north face is renowned among mountaineers for its formidable challenges, earning its reputation as one of the world's most difficult climbs.
