Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Refutes Trump's Trade Deal Remarks

India Refutes Trump's Trade Deal Remarks


2025-05-18 08:48:36
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar has dismissed assertions made by U.S. Leader Donald Trump regarding the nearing completion of a trade agreement between the two nations.

As reported by domestic media outlets, Trump had suggested that New Delhi was prepared to significantly reduce tariffs on American products.

However, Jaishankar clarified that discussions were still in progress.

During a business conference held in Qatar on Thursday, President Trump claimed that India had presented the U.S. with a trade offer involving “basically zero tariffs.”

Addressing journalists, Jaishankar reiterated that negotiations between India and the United States remained ongoing and were intricate in nature.

He highlighted the importance of ensuring that “it has to work for both countries,” and stated that the shared “expectation” was for any agreement to be “mutually beneficial,” as cited by a news agency.

The foreign minister also noted that it would be too early to draw any conclusions about the result of the negotiations until all discussions have concluded.

Last month, U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance revealed that both countries had come to terms on the framework for bilateral trade discussions, describing it as a foundation for a future comprehensive agreement.

Meanwhile, India is striving to finalize a trade pact with the U.S. before the expiration of a 90-day tariff suspension that President Trump announced on April 9.

As part of his “Liberation Day” declarations, President Trump had introduced a 26 percent duty on Indian exports. In response, on Tuesday, India submitted a request to the World Trade Organization (WTO) proposing retaliatory tariffs against the U.S. in reaction to American levies on steel and aluminum.

MENAFN18052025000045017167ID1109563198

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search