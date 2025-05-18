403
Strategic MoU between Sharakah and MCBS to boost entrepreneurship
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS), establishing a strategic partnership to advance small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the Sultanate.
The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, aimed at fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, and impact investing. The partnership will focus on key areas including capacity building, mentorship, joint research, co-hosted events, and shared resources, all designed to enhance the SME ecosystem in alignment with the goals of Oman Vision 2040.
Ali Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah, said, “This partnership with MCBS reflects our continued focus on strengthening the foundations of entrepreneurship in Oman. By combining Sharakah’s experience in SME development with the academic and research capabilities of MCBS, we aim to create impactful programmes that support innovation, build capacity, and provide real opportunities for emerging entrepreneurs. Through this collaboration, we look forward to co-developing initiatives that funds and guides SMEs on their journey to sustainable growth.”
The collaboration will see both parties implement innovation-driven initiatives, promote entrepreneurial best practices, and increase visibility through joint events. The agreement underscores a shared commitment to empowering Omani entrepreneurs and supporting sustainable business growth through practical, high-impact initiatives.
Dr. Moosa Al Kindi MCBS’s Dean, welcomed the partnership, stating, “We are proud to collaborate with Sharakah, whose dedication to supporting SMEs in Oman is both impactful and inspiring. At MCBS, we are committed to equipping our students and the wider community with practical skills and real-world opportunities. This partnership enables us to bridge academic knowledge with enterprise development in a meaningful and effective way. Together, we aim to nurture the next generation of Omani entrepreneurs and contribute to the nation’s long-term economic resilience.”
This partnership between Sharakah and MCBS reflects a shared vision for fostering entrepreneurship and innovation across Oman.
