Jordan’s proceeds from tourisms made USD2.4 billion
(MENAFN) As stated by initial information published by the Central Bank of Jordan, tourism proceeds in the country grew by 34.2% in April of 2025, amounting to USD 710.3 million.
Because of a 19% rise in the number of tourists visiting the country, there was a noticeable growth which reached 15.3% in the first half year of 2025, amounting to USD 2,427.4 million.
Additionally, the data stated that a 7.5% went up in tourism proceeds from all nations. This contains boost from Jordanian migrants (20.7%), guests from Europe (20.5%), tourists from American (20.5%), travelers the Arab world (15.6%), and people from other nations (38.2%).
