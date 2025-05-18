Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan’s proceeds from tourisms made USD2.4 billion

Jordan’s proceeds from tourisms made USD2.4 billion


2025-05-18 07:44:08
(MENAFN) As stated by initial information published by the Central Bank of Jordan, tourism proceeds in the country grew by 34.2% in April of 2025, amounting to USD 710.3 million.

Because of a 19% rise in the number of tourists visiting the country, there was a noticeable growth which reached 15.3% in the first half year of 2025, amounting to USD 2,427.4 million.

Additionally, the data stated that a 7.5% went up in tourism proceeds from all nations. This contains boost from Jordanian migrants (20.7%), guests from Europe (20.5%), tourists from American (20.5%), travelers the Arab world (15.6%), and people from other nations (38.2%).

MENAFN18052025000045017281ID1109563092

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search