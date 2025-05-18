403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow says prohibition of RT reporter proofs Romanian election is ‘meme’
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has criticized the detention of RT correspondent Chay Bowes in Bucharest, calling it evidence that Romania’s upcoming election is a “meme.” Bowes was detained by Romanian authorities on Thursday after arriving in the country from Ireland, intending to cover the re-run of the presidential election. This re-election follows the annulment of last year’s first round, which was controversially overturned after NATO-skeptic independent candidate Calin Georgescu’s unexpected victory.
Zakharova pointed out that Bowes was detained despite adhering to all legal procedures and crossing the border legally. She emphasized that Romanian security was prepared to arrest him before he even left the plane, indicating that they were intent on preventing him from covering the election.
Zakharova also condemned the Romanian election process, describing it as scandalous and a reflection of the “pseudo democracy” in the country. She found it even more outrageous considering Romania's criticism of freedom of speech in Russia. The Romanian Constitutional Court had annulled the results of the original election round, citing claims of Russian interference, which Moscow has denied. Meanwhile, Georgescu is banned from running in the election and faces criminal charges he believes are politically motivated. Critics, including US Vice President J.D. Vance and entrepreneur Elon Musk, have condemned Romania’s decision to annul the first round of voting.
Zakharova pointed out that Bowes was detained despite adhering to all legal procedures and crossing the border legally. She emphasized that Romanian security was prepared to arrest him before he even left the plane, indicating that they were intent on preventing him from covering the election.
Zakharova also condemned the Romanian election process, describing it as scandalous and a reflection of the “pseudo democracy” in the country. She found it even more outrageous considering Romania's criticism of freedom of speech in Russia. The Romanian Constitutional Court had annulled the results of the original election round, citing claims of Russian interference, which Moscow has denied. Meanwhile, Georgescu is banned from running in the election and faces criminal charges he believes are politically motivated. Critics, including US Vice President J.D. Vance and entrepreneur Elon Musk, have condemned Romania’s decision to annul the first round of voting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment