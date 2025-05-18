403
Libyan Premier Pledges Action Against Brutal Militias
(MENAFN) Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah delivered a video address on Saturday, forcefully stating his administration's commitment to ending the influence of militias, which he described as "brutal and unjust." He conveyed his optimism for a more stable future for Libya.
Dbeibah asserted that these armed groups have "expanded into all cities and villages" across Libya and currently exert significant control over the nation's "financial, economic, and even social landscape." He further elaborated that some factions have "exploited their influence" to overpower state authority, categorizing them into those who have retreated, those integrated into state entities, and those who "relied on blackmailing the state."
Addressing the recent deadly clashes in Tripoli on May 12, which resulted in the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, also known as Ghaniwa, the commander of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), Dbeibah characterized the operation as one that "carried out smoothly ... and is considered a successful operation ... despite some recent violations." He leveled accusations against al-Kikli and the SSA, citing instances of torture, illegal imprisonments, arbitrary arrests, and control over six banks.
"My goal is a Libya without militias and corruption ... a state of law and institutions," Dbeibah declared.
Libya has been in a state of division since the 2011 NATO-backed revolution, with competing governing bodies in Tripoli and the eastern part of the country. Despite ongoing efforts towards disarmament, armed groups continue to compete for dominance in areas under the control of the Government of National Unity (GNU).
