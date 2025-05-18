Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
New Small Hydro Stations Boost Green Energy In Garabagh

New Small Hydro Stations Boost Green Energy In Garabagh


2025-05-18 05:05:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has released output figures for two recently commissioned small hydroelectric plants in the Zangilan district. The "Zangilan" and "Shayifli" stations, each with a capacity of 10.5 MW (comprising two 5.25 MW hydro units), were built on the Okhchuchay River and became operational on May 18, 2024.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN18052025000195011045ID1109562878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search