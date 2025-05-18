Malaysia Airlines Introduces 'Memorable Journeys'

Dhaka : Malaysia Airlines has launched its latest global promotion, 'Memorable Journeys', offering substantial savings on return fares to Kuala Lumpur and onward to popular destinations across Asia and Australasia-including the carrier's soon-to-be-reinstated direct services to Brisbane.

Available for bookings until 20 May 2025, the limited-time offer features competitive return Economy Class fares such as: London to Kuala Lumpur from £619, Bangkok or Singapore from £589, Melbourne or Sydney from £829.

All fares include a 20kg checked baggage allowance and complimentary onboard Wi-Fi, part of Malaysia Airlines' standard long-haul offering.

Travellers seeking added comfort can take advantage of return Business Class fares starting from £3,009 to Kuala Lumpur or Bangkok.

The promotion underscores the airline's continued commitment to enhancing connectivity and delivering value as it strengthens its position as a key gateway to Southeast Asia and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Alongside some of Asia's most sought-after destinations, travellers can make the most of exceptional return fares to key cities across Australia and New Zealand.

From the beauty of Brisbane and iconic landmarks of Sydney to Melbourne's vibrant arts scene, Perth's cosmopolitan beaches and Auckland's waterside city offerings, travellers can embark on a Memorable Journey with Malaysia Airlines.

Malaysia Airlines currently operates up to 270 flights per day, including its twice-daily direct services between London Heathrow and Kuala Lumpur, offering an exceptional experience with the airline's signature Malaysian Hospitality, generous baggage allowance, free Wi-Fi, on-demand in-flight entertainment, and a wide selection of meals inspired by iconic Malaysian flavours.

Its Business Suite and Business Class cabins offer unparalleled comfort, personalised service, priority check-in, boarding, and baggage collection, as well as access to award-winning lounges, premium amenity kits, Private Terminal Transfer Service and enhanced in-flight services with personalised onboard dining through the Chef on Call menu.

As a oneworld® member, Malaysia Airlines connects passengers to over 900 destinations globally, ensuring seamless and luxurious travel and helping them to make 2025 a year of discovery and create timeless memories.

For more information and to book qualifying flights, visit Malaysiaairlines or download the mobile app for the latest offers and promotions. Terms and conditions apply.

