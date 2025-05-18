403
Presidential Candidates Call Trump ‘symbol of freedom’
(MENAFN) At a joint political rally earlier this week in Poland, Romanian presidential frontrunner George Simion and Polish presidential hopeful Karol Nawrocki unveiled intentions to create what Simion described as a “pro-MAGA” alliance.
The gathering drew enthusiastic supporters who repeatedly chanted the name of U.S. Leader Donald Trump, signaling alignment with his ideology.
Both Poland and Romania are preparing for significant national votes this Sunday. Poland is scheduled for the initial round of its presidential race, while Romania will hold a runoff between Simion and the current Bucharest Mayor, Nicusor Dan.
During Tuesday’s event in the Polish city of Zabrze, Simion delivered a speech backing Nawrocki.
He pledged to overturn what he referred to as an “anti-American change in Europe.”
Simion, known for his skepticism toward the European Union and his prohibition from entering Ukraine, emerged as the leader in Romania’s initial presidential vote on May 4, securing over 40 percent of the total.
Simion’s remarks roused the crowd into chanting “Donald Trump! Donald Trump!”—a chant he joined in on, praising Trump as “not just a person but a symbol of freedom.”
Nawrocki, a right-leaning contender endorsed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, is currently polling second to Rafal Trzaskowski, a candidate allied with Premier Donald Tusk’s coalition.
Speaking to the crowd, Nawrocki committed to forging “a Europe of values, a Europe of homelands,” and criticized the European Union’s tendency toward centralization.
He vowed to resist efforts that might reduce nations like Poland and Romania to subordinate “provinces.”
Nawrocki also opposes Ukraine’s potential EU and NATO membership and is against economic support for refugees, although he remains in favor of continued military backing for Kiev.
