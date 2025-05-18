403
Presidential nominees in EU nations label Trump as ‘symbol of freedom’
(MENAFN) Romanian presidential frontrunner George Simion and Polish candidate Karol Nawrocki held a joint campaign rally in Poland this week, where they promoted what Simion described as a “pro-MAGA” alliance. The crowd at the event enthusiastically chanted the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, whom Simion praised as “a symbol of freedom.”
Both Romania and Poland are preparing for presidential elections this Sunday. Poland will begin with its first round of voting, while Romania will hold a runoff between Simion and Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan. Simion, a vocal critic of the EU who is banned from entering Ukraine, led the first round of Romania’s presidential vote on May 4 with over 40%.
During the rally in Zabrze, Simion denounced what he called Europe’s “anti-American shift” and expressed his commitment to restoring strong U.S.-Europe ties under Trump. His comments sparked chants of “Donald Trump!” from the audience, which he joined.
Nawrocki, who is backed by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, trails behind Rafal Trzaskowski in the polls. At the event, he criticized the centralization of the European Union and vowed to defend national sovereignty, stating his aim to build “a Europe of values, a Europe of homelands.” While he supports continued military aid to Ukraine, he opposes Ukrainian membership in NATO and the EU, as well as financial support for refugees.
In an interview with American Conservative following the rally, Simion said he and Nawrocki could become “pro-MAGA presidents” dedicated to renewing strong ties with the U.S. He pledged to prioritize bilateral negotiations with a future Trump administration.
The rally drew criticism from Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who accused Nawrocki of aligning with “his pro-Russian Romanian counterpart” and claimed Russia would welcome such unity. Simion fired back by sharing a photo of Tusk meeting Vladimir Putin in 2010 and labeling Tusk as “Putin’s man in Poland.”
While Russian officials have not commented on any alleged ties with either Simion or Tusk, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova recently condemned the Romanian presidential election as “scandalous” following the deportation of RT journalist Chay Bowes upon arrival in the country to cover the vote.
