403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Simion Accuses France of Harming Romanian Democracy
(MENAFN) Euroskeptic presidential hopeful George Simion has accused France of attempting to undermine democratic processes in Romania.
Speaking just before the second round of voting scheduled for Sunday, Simion made bold claims regarding foreign interference in Romanian affairs.
He alleged that France, through various institutional channels, is trying to influence domestic outcomes and suppress the democratic voice of Romanian citizens.
Simion, known for his critical stance toward the European Union and currently barred from entering Ukraine, led the initial round of the presidential election on May 4 with over 40 percent of the votes.
This election was a re-run, as Romania's Constitutional Court had previously invalidated the results of the November vote.
That earlier contest had been won by independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu, who secured 23 percent.
Authorities justified the annulment by pointing to campaign “irregularities” and alleged Russian meddling—accusations Moscow has firmly denied.
As head of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians, Simion has publicly supported Georgescu and even hinted that he could appoint him as prime minister if victorious.
In a recent interview with entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, Simion was asked whether he had faced any “indirect or direct threats” from international actors.
He responded by asserting that Paris was covertly influencing Romanian institutions, including the judiciary, media oversight bodies, and key businesses.
According to Simion, “They are putting a lot of money and pressure – through their ambassador here, and through foreign institutions – in order to rob the Romanian people of their vote.”
He argued that this behavior mirrors recent events in France, where a court decision disqualified Marine Le Pen from the 2027 presidential race over a conviction related to embezzlement.
Simion called on “the free French people” to resist what he described as authoritarianism under President Emmanuel Macron.
He criticized Macron for allegedly backing undemocratic practices, stating, “who banned Marine Le Pen, who is supporting the idea of imposing a dictatorship [in Romania] and canceling the will of the people.”
Speaking just before the second round of voting scheduled for Sunday, Simion made bold claims regarding foreign interference in Romanian affairs.
He alleged that France, through various institutional channels, is trying to influence domestic outcomes and suppress the democratic voice of Romanian citizens.
Simion, known for his critical stance toward the European Union and currently barred from entering Ukraine, led the initial round of the presidential election on May 4 with over 40 percent of the votes.
This election was a re-run, as Romania's Constitutional Court had previously invalidated the results of the November vote.
That earlier contest had been won by independent right-wing candidate Calin Georgescu, who secured 23 percent.
Authorities justified the annulment by pointing to campaign “irregularities” and alleged Russian meddling—accusations Moscow has firmly denied.
As head of the right-wing Alliance for the Union of Romanians, Simion has publicly supported Georgescu and even hinted that he could appoint him as prime minister if victorious.
In a recent interview with entrepreneur Mario Nawfal, Simion was asked whether he had faced any “indirect or direct threats” from international actors.
He responded by asserting that Paris was covertly influencing Romanian institutions, including the judiciary, media oversight bodies, and key businesses.
According to Simion, “They are putting a lot of money and pressure – through their ambassador here, and through foreign institutions – in order to rob the Romanian people of their vote.”
He argued that this behavior mirrors recent events in France, where a court decision disqualified Marine Le Pen from the 2027 presidential race over a conviction related to embezzlement.
Simion called on “the free French people” to resist what he described as authoritarianism under President Emmanuel Macron.
He criticized Macron for allegedly backing undemocratic practices, stating, “who banned Marine Le Pen, who is supporting the idea of imposing a dictatorship [in Romania] and canceling the will of the people.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment