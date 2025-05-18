403
OOREDOO KUWAIT PLACES WOMEN AT THE FOREFRONT OF TELECOM & TECHNOLOGY
[Kuwait, 16th May 2025]
As part of its unwavering commitment to empowering Kuwaiti women and reinforcing their role in national development, Ooredoo Kuwait, premiere provider of integrated telecommunications, celebrated Kuwaiti Women’s Day by highlighting the vital contributions of women across the company. Women at Ooredoo are not only essential to the company’s future strategy—they are active partners in progress, in full alignment with Kuwait’s Vision 2035, which places national talent empowerment at its core.
Dedicated to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) best practice, Ooredoo firmly believes that investing in local female talent is not just a social responsibility—it is a strategic necessity to foster innovation, accelerate digital transformation, and enhance competitiveness in the telecom sector. Guided by this belief, the company continues to support the presence of women across all levels of the organization, from frontline roles to leadership positions, through clear policies that promote equal opportunity, inclusion, and sustainable career growth.
NATIONAL VISION IN ACTION
Aligned with the pillars of New Kuwait Vision 2035, Ooredoo places a strong focus on preparing Kuwaiti women to assume leadership roles—whether in technical or administrative fields—by offering comprehensive skill development programs, local and international training opportunities, and well-defined career paths that promote long-term advancement.
The company sees women’s empowerment as a strategic driver of change, grounded in the conviction that transformation is built—not awaited. By understanding the aspirations of its female workforce, Ooredoo ensures their growth into influential roles that shape the company’s present and future.
WOMEN AT THE HEART OF PROGRESS
Women currently hold over one-third of all management positions at Ooredoo Kuwait and play a pivotal role across key sectors, including technology solutions, digital marketing, customer relations, and operations. Their growing presence in decision-making roles positions Ooredoo among the region’s leading companies in championing inclusivity and gender empowerment.
Ooredoo’s Human Resources team adopts a holistic approach to fostering a transparent, equitable, and empowering work culture through several flagship initiatives, including:
• Women’s Leadership Development Program: Prepares female talent for executive positions through mentorship and executive coaching.
• Supportive Policies for Working Mothers: Includes flexible work schedules, enhanced maternity leave, and seamless return-to-work programs.
• Skill Development Workshops: Focused on digital and leadership skills that prepare women for future professional challenges.
• Balanced Work Environment: Offers flexible work arrangements to support work-life integration.
INVESTING IN YOUTH
Ooredoo also continues to invest in young national talent, both male and female, through:
• University Internship Programs: Provide hands-on experience in a professional telecom environment.
• Community & Volunteer Initiatives: Foster a sense of purpose, leadership, and civic engagement.
• Entrepreneurship Support Programs: Offer mentorship and backing for young Kuwaiti innovators and startups.
These programs are designed to cultivate a generation of professionals capable of leading Kuwait’s digital economy and driving its transformation into a regional digital hub.
Ooredoo is widely recognized for its flexible, empowering work culture—one that values diversity, encourages openness, and nurtures team spirit. Results from recent employee satisfaction surveys show a high level of pride and loyalty among staff, who view themselves as essential contributors to Ooredoo’s achievements.
A LASTING COMMITMENT TO NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT
On this occasion, Ooredoo Kuwait reaffirms that women’s empowerment is not a seasonal campaign—it is a strategic commitment rooted in the company’s belief in sustainable national development. The company’s vision is fully aligned with the objectives of Kuwait’s Ministry of Information and the national Vision 2035, aiming to build a digitally empowered, inclusive society founded on justice and equal opportunity for all.
