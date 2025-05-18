Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arab Summit Demands Immediate Aid for Gaza

Arab Summit Demands Immediate Aid for Gaza


2025-05-18 01:49:14
(MENAFN) During its 34th session, the Arab League Summit emphasized the “urgent and unhindered” need for humanitarian relief to reach Gaza, while also strongly denouncing Israel's persistent military operations in Syria.

In its concluding remarks, the summit appealed to the broader global community—particularly powerful nations—to live up to their ethical and legal duties.

The statement called on these countries to “exert pressure to end the bloodshed” and to facilitate the “unhindered delivery of urgent humanitarian aid” to all impacted regions within Gaza.

The declaration also supported a proposal by Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas to organize an international peace conference.

Additionally, it advocated for the deployment of international peacekeeping troops in the occupied Palestinian territories to oversee progress until a two-state resolution is accomplished.

Comprising 32 distinct provisions, the summit’s final document gave top priority to the Palestinian issue, with the first 14 clauses specifically addressing the dire conditions in Gaza amid what was described as Israeli genocide.

Furthermore, the summit applauded the formation of a permanent working group tasked with coordinating with the United Nations to establish a financial support fund.

This initiative aims to aid approximately 40,000 orphaned children in Gaza and to supply medical assistance, including prosthetic limbs, for thousands of injured individuals—particularly young children who have suffered amputations.

MENAFN18052025000045017167ID1109562400

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search