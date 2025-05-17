Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Over 20,000 Ukrainian Troops Complete Training In Germany

Over 20,000 Ukrainian Troops Complete Training In Germany


2025-05-17 07:04:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 20,000 Ukrainian service members have undergone advanced military training in Germany.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook .

"Since the launch of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), over 20,000 Ukrainian troops have completed advanced training in Germany, coordinated by the Special Training Command. This achievement reflects the EU's deep and ongoing commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," stated the Multinational Special Training Command of the European External Action Service, which oversees all training activities conducted in Germany.

Read also: U.S. approves F-16 training, sustainment package sale to Ukraine

The Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed their gratitude to Germany and the EU for their continued support and assistance.

MENAFN17052025000193011044ID1109561858

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search