Over 20,000 Ukrainian Troops Complete Training In Germany

MENAFN - UkrinForm) More than 20,000 Ukrainian service members have undergone advanced military training in Germany.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this on Facebook .

"Since the launch of the European Union Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine), over 20,000 Ukrainian troops have completed advanced training in Germany, coordinated by the Special Training Command. This achievement reflects the EU's deep and ongoing commitment to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities," stated the Multinational Special Training Command of the European External Action Service, which oversees all training activities conducted in Germany.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces expressed their gratitude to Germany and the EU for their continued support and assistance.