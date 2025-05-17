Collect And Stack This Altseasons Nine Most Controversial And Offensive Meme Tokens While They Are Cheap!

PROVO, Utah – May 17, 2025 – OffensiveMemeTokens owns each of the tokens mentioned in this press release. This is not investment advice this is entertainment information if childish, sarcastic, inappropriate and vile humor is your thing. If not stop reading!

These tokens can be traded on XPMarket and Magnetic decentralized exchanges. All the mine tokens are on the XRPLedger . Token descriptions along with links to each token where additional information can be found:

$xrPOO –“Honoring, celebrating, worshiping and sharing the satisfaction of a nice complete emptying of one's bowels. However, fleeting that $xrPOO can be! Also, how we feel about XRP currently. These are not mutually exclusive. ;-)”

$TWAT –“The War On Terror ($TWAT) is a global military campaign initiated by the United States following the September 11 attacks in 2001. If you are against terrorism and love freedom show it by owning your own $TWAT. Show off and share your $TWAT to your friends and family. Sell your $TWAT if things get tight buy more $TWAT when things loosen up.....financially. Just make sure you get your hands on fingers in some $TWAT.”

$CUNT –“Carbon Uranium Nanotubes ($CUNT) are hollow cylinders made of C with exceptional properties including high tensile strength and conductivity. U a heavy metal can be adsorbed onto $CUNTs and this interaction has various apps including water purification and electrode materials. Specifically, $CUNTs can act as a filter to remove U from water and can also be used in hybrid nanostructures for ultracapacitors. The $CUNT token utility will further enable develop off this technology and its deployment.”

$TRIOS –“Are you one of the lucky ones? You have had a Ménage à $TRIOS (devils Ménage à $TRIOS does not count!) or maybe you are not“allowed” to have a Ménage à $TRIOS, maybe you don't have the baller game to pull it off. Whatever the case maybe it doesn't matter anymore because we all can have a Ménage à $TRIOS now with the XRP Ledger, the $TRIOS token and yourself! What the hell might as well make it a foursome and buy $TRIOS with XRP!”

$MILFY –“The Heidi aka $MILFY Token is in honor of the Mommy I Like to Frolic with and when I say Frolic I mean F@&K! Let's honor Heidi and make $MILFY explode starting today; Mommy Day 2025! She has asked for a Market Cap of over $1mm (100,000,000 $MILFY = only .01 USD per $MILFY); I believe we can do it. She gets what she wants so let's PUMP $MILFY Up UP and Up!”

$JTT –“Just The Tip aka $JTT requires no description other than let's penetrate with $JTT and pump this token up and deep into Altcoin season! Always, remember Just The Tip :“I Promise” ;-)”

$CUMUR –“The Cum As U R (“$CUMUR”) token is here to represent a cummunity that welcomes all. Our motto at the $CUMUR cummunity is“Once you $CUMUR together you stick together!” $CUMUR's enjoy cumming together multiple times each gathering. We $CUMUR's enjoy large and small cummunity events. The $CUMUR's pass ion when cumming together is having a very deep and penetrating experience that only $CUMUR's cumming together can have. This cummunity definitely is a sticky one; once you are in is hard to pull out!”

$xRAW –“$xRAW Dog live your best life and“Take Your Shot!!!”

$BOOBS –“The token name says it all. I Love $BOOBS!!! This token is for anyone and everyone who loves $BOOBS. Doesn't matter what kind of $BOOBS because we do not discriminate! Big $BOOBS, tiny $BOOBS, firm $BOOBS, droopy $BOOBS, perky $BOOBS, heavy $BOOBS, side $BOOBS, bouncing $BOOBS, down blouse $BOOBS, natural $BOOBS, fake $BOOBS, lopsided $BOOBS, cold $BOOBS, sweaty $BOOBS, even the word $BOOBS on an upside down calculator!!!! We love and honor $BOOBS at I Love $BOOBS!”

Follow us @OffensiveTokens on X. Drop us a DM if you want us to add an offensive token to the list or to tell us what you think about these tokens.

OffensiveMemeTokens owns each of the tokens mentioned in this press release.

OffensiveMemeTokens***@offensivememetokens Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.