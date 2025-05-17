DPIIT, GEAPP Ink Mou To Boost Clean Energy Startups & Climate-Tech Innovation
The collaboration, structured as a two-year agreement with provisions for extension, will focus on providing comprehensive support to early-stage climate-tech startups.
This support encompasses critical resources including funding access, mentorship programs, pilot project opportunities, and market connectivity channels.
The initiative is strategically designed to cultivate a robust pipeline of scalable, investment-ready ventures that align with India's established net-zero commitments.
As a central component of the partnership, GEAPP will introduce the Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE), a competitive platform that will offer financial incentives of up to USD 500,000 for high-impact solutions in the clean energy space.
The agreement also includes provisions for investment facilitation through organisational partners such as Spectrum Impact and Avana Capital.
For its part, DPIIT will integrate the program with the existing Startup India network and coordinate outreach through major government initiatives.
Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, noted that the partnership would create significant opportunities for clean energy startups to scale technologies that support the nation's long-term net-zero objectives.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment