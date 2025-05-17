DPIIT, GEAPP Ink Mou To Boost Clean Energy Startups & Climate-Tech Innovation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP) to promote innovation, sustainability, and entrepreneurship in India's clean energy and manufacturing sectors.

The collaboration, structured as a two-year agreement with provisions for extension, will focus on providing comprehensive support to early-stage climate-tech startups.

This support encompasses critical resources including funding access, mentorship programs, pilot project opportunities, and market connectivity channels.

The initiative is strategically designed to cultivate a robust pipeline of scalable, investment-ready ventures that align with India's established net-zero commitments.

As a central component of the partnership, GEAPP will introduce the Energy Transitions Innovation Challenge (ENTICE), a competitive platform that will offer financial incentives of up to USD 500,000 for high-impact solutions in the clean energy space.

The agreement also includes provisions for investment facilitation through organisational partners such as Spectrum Impact and Avana Capital.

For its part, DPIIT will integrate the program with the existing Startup India network and coordinate outreach through major government initiatives.

Sanjiv, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, noted that the partnership would create significant opportunities for clean energy startups to scale technologies that support the nation's long-term net-zero objectives.

