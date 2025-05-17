Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Reviews Ties With Iraqi PM

2025-05-17 02:01:54
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on the sidelines of the 34th Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit held at the government palace in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, Saturday.
They discussed cooperation ties between the two brotherly countries and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields, in addition to discussing regional and international developments and topics on the summit agenda.
The meeting was attended by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani, and HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed al- Khulaifi.

