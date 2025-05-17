403
Putin envoy declares Trump administration has ‘made the impossible possible’
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s investment envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, has praised the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration for facilitating what could become the first direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine since 2022. Dmitriev said the Trump team had "made the impossible possible," acknowledging their role in advancing the negotiations scheduled to take place in Istanbul on Thursday.
Posting on X, Dmitriev highlighted the significance of the meeting happening “against all odds and fierce resistance.” He warned that while the talks could mark a historic breakthrough, there was still a risk they could be called off at the last moment.
Dmitriev credited key U.S. officials—Vice President J.D. Vance, Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—for playing critical roles in the mediation process.
Putin had proposed Thursday as the date for renewed direct talks in a televised address, with Moscow expressing readiness to resume from where negotiations left off in 2022. Back then, Ukraine halted talks and opted for a military approach backed by Western aid, reportedly under pressure from then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who advised against a peace deal that had been drafted in Istanbul.
As of now, it remains uncertain whether the talks will proceed. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, currently in Türkiye to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said no final decision has been made by his government.
Zelensky responded to Putin’s proposal by stating he would attend only if the Russian president also participated in person. Backed by European NATO allies, he has also demanded a 30-day unconditional ceasefire before negotiations can start—an idea dismissed by Moscow as a tactic to allow Ukraine time to regroup. While Monday was the initial deadline for a decision, that has now been extended to the end of the week.
Russia has reiterated its commitment to pursuing a lasting peace through the Istanbul talks, stating that a genuine resolution must address the underlying causes of the conflict. Ukraine, on the other hand, has yet to clarify its objectives, though reports suggest a ceasefire remains its immediate focus.
