Ukraine, Russia Reach Landmark Prisoner-of-War Exhange Accord
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced Friday that Kyiv and Moscow have reached an accord for the most extensive prisoner-of-war exchange since the beginning of their conflict.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Umerov underscored that this agreement was the primary result of recent discussions. He indicated that while the date for the swap has been determined, it cannot be revealed publicly at this time.
"The meeting has concluded. We discussed a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. Currently, we have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. These are the results of our meeting," he stated.
Umerov further mentioned that the Ukrainian representatives were directed by the president to prioritize securing a ceasefire and enabling the prisoner exchange.
