Israeli Strikes Kill Over 100 Palestinians in Gaza within 12 Hours
(MENAFN) Palestinian officials reported a devastating surge in casualties in the northern Gaza Strip following intense Israeli attacks over the past half-day. The Civil Defense in Gaza stated on Friday that the Palestinian death toll from these strikes had exceeded 100 in just 12 hours.
Later in the day, Gaza health authorities corroborated the grim figures, confirming that hospitals had received at least 109 fatalities and 216 individuals with injuries on Friday alone.
It was "a difficult and bloody day for the northern Gaza Strip," declared Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the Civil Defense in Gaza, in a released statement.
According to Palestinian medical sources who spoke with a news outlet, the majority of those killed were women and children.
Eyewitnesses and security sources on the ground indicated that Israeli air and ground assaults had persisted relentlessly since the early hours of the morning, hitting residential buildings and shelters in the Jabalia and Beit Lahia areas of northern Gaza. They further noted that some victims remain trapped beneath the debris, inaccessible to medical teams.
The Israeli military stated on Friday that its forces, guided by intelligence, are continuing operations against militant groups in Gaza, claiming to have hit "over 150 terror targets" throughout the area. These alleged targets, according to the IDF, included anti-tank missile positions, militant cells, military buildings, and command centers.
