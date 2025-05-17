403
Iran, EU Officials Discuss Nuclear Talks in Istanbul
(MENAFN) Iranian and European representatives convened on Friday in Istanbul to review the condition of Iran’s atomic activities and explore strategies to avoid heightened tensions.
This dialogue occurred at the Iranian Consulate General in the Turkish city of Istanbul, where deputy foreign ministers from Iran, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany assembled.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed that the primary focus was on the Iran-U.S. negotiation process.
“We exchanged views and discussed the latest state of play on nuclear and sanctions lifting indirect negotiations,” said Gharibabadi in a statement.
He emphasized that “Iran and the E3 are determined to sustain and make the best use of diplomacy,” and remarked: “We will meet again, as appropriate, to continue our dialogue.”
There was no prompt comment from European parties concerning the gathering.
A scheduled conference in Rome between Iran and the E3 on May 2 was called off after a delay in the indirect nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S.
Additionally, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs of the European Union, Olaf Skoog, joined the Iranian delegation — including Iranian Deputy Foreign Ministers Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Gharibabadi — at the Iranian Consulate General in Istanbul.
