Egypt Urges Libyan Rivals To Exercise Maximum Self-Restraint
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 17 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday called on Libya's warring parties to exercise maximum self-restraint, observe the Libyan people's interests and safeguard their assets and property.
In a press release, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is following the ongoing developments in Libya with much interest and extreme concern.
It also called on Egyptian nationals in Libya to keep a low profile and stay at home until the situation improves.
Libya has been caught in political turmoil and insecurity since the 2011 overthrow of its leader Muammar Gaddafi. (end)
