Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt Urges Libyan Rivals To Exercise Maximum Self-Restraint


2025-05-17 05:03:23
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, May 17 (KUNA) -- Egypt on Saturday called on Libya's warring parties to exercise maximum self-restraint, observe the Libyan people's interests and safeguard their assets and property.
In a press release, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it is following the ongoing developments in Libya with much interest and extreme concern.
It also called on Egyptian nationals in Libya to keep a low profile and stay at home until the situation improves.
Libya has been caught in political turmoil and insecurity since the 2011 overthrow of its leader Muammar Gaddafi. (end)
ism


MENAFN17052025000071011013ID1109560827

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search