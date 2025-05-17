Trump Claims James Comey's Instagram Post Was A Call For His Assassination

MENAFN - Khaama Press)Donald Trump, the President of the United States, has accused former FBI Director James Comey of posting an image on Instagram that he believes was a coded call for his assassination. The image, which featured the number 8647 arranged with seashells and stones on a beach, sparked controversy among Trump's supporters.

Many Trump supporters quickly interpreted the number as a threat. They connected“86,” a term in American slang for ejecting someone from a place due to bad behavior, with“47,” the number associated with Trump as the 47th president. They believed the number represented a message calling for the violent removal of Trump from office.

James Comey, after facing backlash, deleted the post and clarified that it was a political message, not an incitement to violence. He denied any intention to incite harm against Trump.“It was just a political message, nothing more,” Comey stated in his defense.

Despite Comey's explanation, Trump rejected this interpretation. In an interview with Fox News, he stated,“This means assassination. The message was very clear and direct.” Trump emphasized that he believed Comey was motivated by personal animosity and the failure of his administration.

Trump further accused Comey of being upset about the support he received from Americans, claiming that the former FBI Director's actions were driven by a desire to harm him. Trump added that the matter would be left to the Attorney General for further investigation.

This incident has stirred a heated debate about political rhetoric and the potential for incitement of violence in the digital age. The interpretation of seemingly innocuous symbols in political discourse can lead to significant public outcry.

As the situation unfolds, it highlights the growing divide between political figures and the deepening mistrust among their supporters. The legal implications of such allegations remain to be seen, but it's clear that the tension between Trump and Comey is far from over.

