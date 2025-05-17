Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Heads To Iraq To Head The Country's Delegation Participating In The Arab Summit And The Arab Economic And Social Development Summit

2025-05-17 04:01:42
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the country this morning, heading to Baghdad, to head the State of Qatar's delegation participating in the 34th Ordinary Session of the Arab Summit and the 5th Arab Economic and Social Development Summit, at the invitation of President Dr. Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, President of the sisterly Republic of Iraq the Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.

