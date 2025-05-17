403
Innodata To Participate In Multiple Upcoming Investor Conferences
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD), a leading provider of data engineering and AI-driven solutions, has announced its upcoming participation in several prominent investor conferences. These events offer the company valuable opportunities to showcase its latest innovations, connect with investors, and discuss strategic initiatives.
Scheduled Conferences:
Needham's 26th Annual Growth Conference
Date: January 16, 2024
Location: New York, NY
Overview: Innodata's CEO, Jack Abuhoff, is slated to deliver a company presentation and engage in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. The presentation will highlight Innodata's recent achievements in artificial intelligence and its growing role in powering enterprise data transformation.
A.G.P.'s Virtual Technology Conference
Date: February 7, 2024
Format: Online
Overview: This fully virtual event will allow CEO Jack Abuhoff to meet directly with investors in private sessions. Discussions are expected to focus on the company's strategic roadmap, including expansion into new AI markets and enhancements to its proprietary platforms.
Past Conference Highlights:
15th Annual BWS Financial Growth and Value Summer Investor Series (August 17, 2023 – New York, NY)
Mr. Abuhoff conducted multiple investor meetings, sharing insights into the company's value creation strategy and continued investment in AI research and development.
H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference (September 11–13, 2023 – New York, NY)
The CEO presented Innodata's financial performance and growth trajectory, emphasizing its scalable data infrastructure and strong client partnerships.
Mizuho Software Conference: AI in Focus (September 27, 2023 – New York, NY)
Abuhoff held one-on-one sessions with analysts and investors, underscoring the company's leadership in applying AI to enterprise content and data solutions.
Investor Engagement:
Innodata encourages interested parties to schedule meetings during these events through their respective conference platforms or by contacting Marcia Novero at .... These interactions are expected to deepen investor understanding of the company's vision and long-term value proposition.
About Innodata:
Innodata is a technology company specializing in data transformation, AI model training, and content enrichment. Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning techniques and a global talent pool, Innodata serves Fortune 500 companies, media firms, government entities, and other enterprises looking to extract maximum value from their data assets.
For more details, including access to investor presentations and financial reports, visit the Innodata Investor Relations page.
