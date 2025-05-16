Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Kharkiv Region
According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the information on Telegram .
According to the report, on May 16, at approximately 13:00, Russian forces shelled Kupiansk, damaging at least 10 private houses. A 59-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital. Preliminary reports suggest that the town was targeted with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.
At around 14:20, an enemy FPV drone struck Kupiansk again, damaging a private residence.
Then, at approximately 14:30, Russian forces attacked the village of Kutkivka in Kupiansk district. As a result, two men and one woman sustained blast injuries. The exact type of weapon used in this attack is still being determined.
Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).Read also: Fatalities, injuries reported as Russians shell Kostiantynivka
As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian strike on Kupiansk early on May 16 killed one woman and injured four men, all of whom were municipal workers.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Financial Crime Prevention Leader Feedzai Acquires Demyst To Break Down Data Silos And Accelerate Risk Decisions
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Canelo Álvarez Joins 1Win As Global Ambassador After Historic Title Victory
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- FBS Analysts Expect Market Recovery After Recent Bitcoin Decline
- Shardeum Mainnet Goes Live, Debuting Autoscaling L1 After Record Testnet Validator Participation
CommentsNo comment