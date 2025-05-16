Civilians Injured As Russians Shell Kharkiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Throughout the day, Russian forces shelled the town of Kupiansk and surrounding areas in Kharkiv region, injuring four civilians and damaging residential buildings.

According to Ukrinform, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported the information on Telegram .

According to the report, on May 16, at approximately 13:00, Russian forces shelled Kupiansk, damaging at least 10 private houses. A 59-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital. Preliminary reports suggest that the town was targeted with Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

At around 14:20, an enemy FPV drone struck Kupiansk again, damaging a private residence.

Then, at approximately 14:30, Russian forces attacked the village of Kutkivka in Kupiansk district. As a result, two men and one woman sustained blast injuries. The exact type of weapon used in this attack is still being determined.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations have been launched under Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

Fatalities, injuries reported as RussiansKostiantynivka

As Ukrinform previously reported, a Russian strike on Kupiansk early on May 16 killed one woman and injured four men, all of whom were municipal workers.