Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Urges Iran To Take Action On Nuclear Proposal


2025-05-16 07:04:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States has submitted a proposal on a nuclear deal to Iran, urging Tehran to take rapid action on it.
Replying to reporters on board during his return from the UAE at the end of his Gulf tour, Trump added that Iran knows it needs to act on the proposal "quickly or something bad" would happen.
Trump's comments came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told "Fox News" from Turkiye's Antalya that the president gave an opportunity to Iran to be a "peaceful and prosperous" country.
"Well, first of all, I think what the President did is extend an opportunity. And the opportunity is Iran can be a prosperous and peaceful country," he said. He noted that this offer won't be around forever.
"Once you're at 60, you're 90 percent of the way there. You are in essence a threshold nuclear weapon state, which is what Iran basically has become," he said.
"So we are at a - this is a critical moment. The President has made it a priority", he said.
He stated people understand the urgency here because they are fairly close, too close for comfort, to a nuclear weapon.
Rubio went to say "we have to roll that back one way or another, and we hope it's peacefully and through the process of negotiation".
Furthermore, the International Atomic Energy Agency expressed serious concern about Iran's increased enrichment of uranium to 60 percent, reaching a level of 90 percent required to get nuclear weapon.
The US and Iran held four rounds of Oman's brokered-nuclear talks, the last one was in Muscat, in the presence of US Special envoy for the middle east Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. (end)
