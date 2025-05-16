SAFETY FIRST COOKTOPS BY SUMMIT APPLIANCE BRING ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED SAVINGS TO HOSPITALITY SPACES

ENERGY STAR Certified Safety-First Cooktops

Introducing Induction and Radiant 2-Burner Cooktops with 30-Minute Auto-Shutoff

- Christopher Fitzpatrick, Hospitality Product Manager for Summit Appliance

BRONX, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With a 55-year history of innovating kitchen appliances, Summit Appliance, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), is bringing new technology and energy efficiency to radiant and induction cooktops for a safer, environmentally-friendly cooking experience in hotels, senior living facilities, and other kitchens with intensive safety requirements.

Available in radiant or induction style, Summit's Safety First cooktops are equipped with a built-in automatic shutoff system that disables the power after 30 minutes of inactivity to eliminate the danger of unsupervised cooking. Additionally, if the cooktop is turned on with no additional activity after one minute, it will turn off (helping to prevent accidental touches from powering the cooktop). Overflow protection powers off the cooktop if boiling liquid or a wet cloth touches the controls. Wiping the control area dry will allow the user to reactivate the heating process. The cooktop displays a hot surface indicator after use until the elements have cooled down.

The Safety First series was initially developed for hotel use, as many guests may use less caution in a temporary kitchen. A jetlagged traveler can easily fall asleep unexpectedly, or a family with small children may have trouble navigating new appliances while managing the stress of travel. Similarly, the Safety First cooktops are now becoming popular for independent living facilities and mother-in-law suites, where senior residents may enjoy cooking but not have the energy to fully monitor the process. Even apartments and student housing are integrating more safety measures.

“There are some kitchens just need the maximum level of caution,” notes Christopher Fitzpatrick, Hospitality Product Manager for Summit Appliance.“We're proud to now offer a tool that gives these spaces the full kitchen experience, but with a design that minimizes the risk factor.”

The Safety First cooktops are now ENERGY STAR certified and available for 115V or 220V connections. Both the radiant and induction models are ADA compliant and come in smooth black ceramic glass with upfront digital touch controls. These comply with the latest UL-858 safety standards and are available through a large national network of appliance retailers. For more information, contact Summit Appliance at 718-893-3900 ext. 218, or visit summitappliance/safety-first-cooktops

