Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kyslytsya: Many Issues Remain That Can Only Be Resolved If Zelensky And Putin Meet

Kyslytsya: Many Issues Remain That Can Only Be Resolved If Zelensky And Putin Meet


2025-05-16 03:04:51
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The preliminary success of the talks in Istanbul still needs to be consolidated - pressure on Russia must continue. Many issues remain that can only be resolved if the presidents meet.

This was stated in a press briefing by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya, following the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports.

“The preliminary success of today's negotiations still needs to be consolidated. This means that pressure on the Russian Federation must continue. We should not relax at this stage. And there are many issues that can be resolved only if the leaders are able to meet,” Kyslytsya said.

The diplomat expressed hope for a high-level meeting as soon as possible.

“Considering the complexity of the issues and the nature of the Russian Federation - where practically every single matter at stake can only be decided by President Putin himself - we are eagerly awaiting a summit to be held as soon as possible,” he stated.

Kyslytsya considers the outcome of the negotiations a success.

“The fact that one of the outcomes of today's discussion is a potential exchange of prisoners in 1,000 for 1,000 format is great news - potentially great news for a thousand families in Ukraine. And even for the sake of that result, it was worth coming here, guided by our leaders,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

Read also: Russian side in Turkey voices unacceptable demands for Ukraine – MFA

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

MENAFN16052025000193011044ID1109559555

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search