Kyslytsya: Many Issues Remain That Can Only Be Resolved If Zelensky And Putin Meet

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The preliminary success of the talks in Istanbul still needs to be consolidated - pressure on Russia must continue. Many issues remain that can only be resolved if the presidents meet.

This was stated in a press briefing by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Sergiy Kyslytsya, following the negotiations in Istanbul, Ukrinform reports.

“The preliminary success of today's negotiations still needs to be consolidated. This means that pressure on the Russian Federation must continue. We should not relax at this stage. And there are many issues that can be resolved only if the leaders are able to meet,” Kyslytsya said.

The diplomat expressed hope for a high-level meeting as soon as possible.

“Considering the complexity of the issues and the nature of the Russian Federation - where practically every single matter at stake can only be decided by President Putin himself - we are eagerly awaiting a summit to be held as soon as possible,” he stated.

Kyslytsya considers the outcome of the negotiations a success.

“The fact that one of the outcomes of today's discussion is a potential exchange of prisoners in 1,000 for 1,000 format is great news - potentially great news for a thousand families in Ukraine. And even for the sake of that result, it was worth coming here, guided by our leaders,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations took place in Istanbul.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine