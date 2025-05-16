403
Iraqi President And UN Secretary-General Discuss Arab Summit Topics
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid met on Friday with the visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussing key issues for the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, including water rights and the Yazidi community situation.
The Iraqi Presidency highlighted in a statement that the summit underscores Iraq's vital regional role and commitment to promoting security and stability. President Rashid expressed hope that the Arab summit, due in Baghdad on Saturday, would strengthen joint Arab action and solidarity.
The statement added that the president and the UN chief addressed the ongoing water crisis, stressing the need for fair water distribution, cooperation with upstream countries, and the importance of continuing efforts to find missing Yazidi community members.
Guterres praised Iraq's initiatives for stability and wished for a successful summit to be focused on cooperation among Arab nations. (end)
