Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iraqi President And UN Secretary-General Discuss Arab Summit Topics


2025-05-16 03:02:44
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, May 16 (KUNA) -- Iraqi President Abdullatif Rashid met on Friday with the visiting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussing key issues for the upcoming Arab Summit in Baghdad, including water rights and the Yazidi community situation.
The Iraqi Presidency highlighted in a statement that the summit underscores Iraq's vital regional role and commitment to promoting security and stability. President Rashid expressed hope that the Arab summit, due in Baghdad on Saturday, would strengthen joint Arab action and solidarity.
The statement added that the president and the UN chief addressed the ongoing water crisis, stressing the need for fair water distribution, cooperation with upstream countries, and the importance of continuing efforts to find missing Yazidi community members.
Guterres praised Iraq's initiatives for stability and wished for a successful summit to be focused on cooperation among Arab nations. (end)
ahh


MENAFN16052025000071011013ID1109559450

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search