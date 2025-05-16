Streamlining Psychological Assessments: PAR Simplifies Test Scoring With Smart Technology

MENAFN - PR Newswire) For years, professionals in the mental health field have struggled with the tedious and error-prone task of scoring assessments by hand. Manual processes can lead to mistakes, inefficiencies, and delays, all of which can impact the quality of care provided. The RIAS-2 DRF addresses these challenges by automating the entire assessment process, allowing psychologists and psychometrists to complete evaluations quickly and accurately.

"We designed the RIAS-2 DRF to meet the growing needs of modern psychologists," said PAR CEO Kristin Greco. "Our platform simplifies test scoring and data analysis, saving time and reducing stress while improving the accuracy and consistency of psychological assessments."

"Our smart technology not only saves time but also enhances the quality of the care psychologists can offer," Greco said. "As the demand for supportive mental health services continues to rise, this digital form offers an innovative solution that helps professionals stay focused on delivering high-quality care while reducing administrative burdens."

Clinicians can complete assessments in a fraction of the time, maximizing their schedules and enhancing client engagement. The automated scoring eliminates human error, ensuring precise, reliable results every time.

Now available for purchase at

For more information about RIAS-2 DRF, visit . To learn more about PAR, visit parinc .

About PAR: Founded in 1978, PAR is a leading publisher of psychological assessments, dedicated to creating innovative, reliable, and accessible tools that support mental health and self-discovery. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, PAR offers an extensive range of assessments for clinicians, educators, researchers, and individuals seeking personal development.

SOURCE PAR, Inc.