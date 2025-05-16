Construction Contract In Estonia (Rail Baltica Main Line Tallinn-Pärnu Section)
The contract includes construction of the superstructure of the section of the railway between Ülemiste passenger terminal and Pärnu, together with the substructure of the Tootsi-Pärnu section. The contract covers a railway route with a total length of 142 km. The works will be carried out in the form of an alliance agreement, in which the railway will be built in close cooperation between the ordering party, the contractor and the designer.
The ordering party has estimated the total cost of the design and construction to be 394 million euros, plus value added tax. In accordance with the alliance procurement contract principle, the schedule and actual cost of the design-and-build works will be determined in cooperation between the parties during the development and implementation phase of the contract.
In carrying out the works, GRK Eesti AS is the leading partner. AS Merko Ehitus Eesti is estimated to have a 20% share of the construction works.
AS Merko Ehitus Eesti (merko.ee ) is a recognised Estonian construction company, which offers construction services in general construction, civil engineering and residential construction.
Additional information: AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, Director of the Civil Engineering Division, Mr. Arvo Keller, phone: +372 680 5105.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
...
AS Merko Ehitus ) group companies construct buildings and infrastructure and develop real estate. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. As at the end of 2024, the group employed 605 people, and the group's revenue for 2024 was EUR 539 million.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- BC.GAME Launches Phase 2 Of Social Mining Campaign, Expanding Ecosystem Engagement With $BC Token
- Ika Reveals Strategic Investment From Sui Foundation, Bringing Total Funding To Over $21M
- Casper 2.0 Goes Live On Mainnet, Positioning Casper Network For The Real-World Asset Era
- Paydify Launches To Enable Businesses Worldwide To Accept Crypto Payments
- BTSE Enterprise Solutions To Kick Off BTSE Broker API Hackathon In Dubai
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
CommentsNo comment